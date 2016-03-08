Roma, meeting with Tottenham in London: from Alderweireld to Zaniolo

The Belgian has said 'yes' to Roma and would accept a four-year deal worth €3m plus bonuses per year. The release clause of €28m is considered hefty by the Giallorossi, and this they will try to negotiate €8m off the price tag.

In the meeting, furthermore, they will also talk about Zaniolo, who is on Tottenham's radar. The London side are ready to offer €40m plus Alderweireld for the Italian youngster: money which Roma could use to invest in Higuain and Almendra.

Zaniolo, however, is also very interested in Juventus. Therefore, Roma, along with Tottenham, will have to convince the attacking midfielder in order to complete a potential deal. The negotiations, though, are only at the start.