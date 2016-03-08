Roma, meeting with Tottenham in London: from Alderweireld to Zaniolo

12 July at 11:30
Franco Baldini, the right hand of Roma owner Pallotta, will leave for London today where he will meet the management of Tottenham. The objective? Toby Alderweireld.
 
The Belgian has said 'yes' to Roma and would accept a four-year deal worth €3m plus bonuses per year. The release clause of €28m is considered hefty by the Giallorossi, and this they will try to negotiate €8m off the price tag.
 
In the meeting, furthermore, they will also talk about Zaniolo, who is on Tottenham's radar. The London side are ready to offer €40m plus Alderweireld for the Italian youngster: money which Roma could use to invest in Higuain and Almendra.
 
Zaniolo, however, is also very interested in Juventus. Therefore, Roma, along with Tottenham, will have to convince the attacking midfielder in order to complete a potential deal. The negotiations, though, are only at the start.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.