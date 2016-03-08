Roma meeting with Zaniolo agent to discuss future

02 July at 12:30
Gianluca Petrachi, the new sporting director of AS Roma, is set to meet with Claudio Vigorelli, the agent of Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, about the midfielder's future.

Zaniolo, who arrived in the Italian capital from Inter Milan last summer, as part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan head the other direction, has had a great year with the Giallorossi so far and has deservedly attracted the interest of some top clubs: including Juventus.

However, Petrachi will meet with Vigorelli to discuss what it will take to keep the young talent at the club.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.