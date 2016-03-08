Roma, Mert Cetin: 'I will improve here'

New Roma signing Yildrim Mert Cetin spoke to Roma TV, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' I am so happy to be here and I will give it my all to represent Roma in an honorable manner. It's a great feeling to be finally here, I hope to live up to the expectations. Serie A? It's a great league and there are plenty of good defenders who play here in the Serie A. I am a young player so I know that I will be able to improve here at Roma. Cengiz? I met him not too long ago. He is Turkish as well so I am sure he will help me during my time here. We can try to improve together. Trophies? Yes this is the goal, to win as much as possible. Idol? I have always looked up to Sergio Ramos. I view myself as a warrior type of player similar to him'. More to come on the matter...