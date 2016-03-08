Roma met Manchester United yesterday and started negotiations for Smalling
31 October at 19:30Roma are keen to make English defender Chris Smalling’s deal at the club permanent, with the 29-year-old defender on loan from Premier League side Manchester United, with a price being set after the two clubs met yesterday, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Il Tempo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how representatives from the Red Devils met with the Giallorossi’s management yesterday to begin negotiations for a permanent move for the player. The Manchester based side want €20 million for him, due to the fact that he is contracted to the club until 2022.
Smalling has already managed to convince the Giallorossi of his defensive capabilities and even scored his first goal for the Roman club yesterday in their 4-0 victory over Udinese. He has made seven appearances so far for Roma across all competitions, looking stronger every time that he takes to the pitch. He has started in every league appearance he’s made so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
