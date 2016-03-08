Roma met with Alderweireld’s agent and agree deal for Atalanta defender

Roma officials have met with Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld’s agent as they look to strengthen their defence next season.



The Belgian has given his word to the Giallorossi based on a four-year contract worth 3 million euros per season, but there is still a gap between two clubs valuation of the player.



Roma directors the Petrachi and Baldini have offered close to 20 million whereas the London club are requesting the club meet his 28 million release clause.



From the Capital there is however optimism to close the deal and give the new coach one of the two reinforcements promised on the market.



Roma have also accelerated their efforts for Gianluca Mancini of Atalanta.



The two clubs had reached an agreement in principle in recent days before Petrachi took a few days to follow the Alderweireld.



The purchase of the Atalanta defender will close on €20 million euros plus 3-4 bonuses.



