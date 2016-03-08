Roma, Mkhitaryan: 'I'm getting back into shape'

18 October at 21:00
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, on loan at Roma from Premier League outfit Arsenal, looks set to return from injury soon; just weeks after first showing signs of concern. However, the Armenian is now ready to fight for a place in the Giallorossi squad and he will hope to help guide them to success.

Speaking on his return in a tweet on Twitter, Mkhitaryan said 'Getting back in shape after my injury!'
 

