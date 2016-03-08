Roma, Mkhitaryan likely to play against Verona but not start
29 November at 16:45Roma coach Paulo Fonesca will have the choice to deploy the previously injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the Giallorossi’s upcoming game against Hellas Verona, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Armenian is close to full fitness and is likely to appear in Roma’s game on Sunday. However, it’s unlikely that he will start the game, considering he hasn’t started for Roma since before his injury at the end of September.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments