Roma, Mkhitaryan to return to Arsenal in summer: the reason
11 February at 20:00Roma aren’t set to enact the buy option on Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is currently on loan from Premier League side Arsenal, according to a report from British newspaper the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi don’t want to invest €25 million into the 31-year-old, whose contract expires with the Gunners in June of 2021. Therefore, the player will return to North London in the summer. The figure is considered too high by the Italian club due to his age and injury concerns. Mkhitaryan has already missed 11 games so far this season, first due to a tear in his abductor muscle and then due to a thigh muscle strain.
Mkhitaryan has made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Roman club so far this season, for a total of 760 minutes. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided one assist, making five league starts under coach Paulo Fonseca.
Apollo Heyes
