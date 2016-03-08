Roma mock Juventus over Ronaldo move with Messi tweet
11 July at 12:45The deal of the century is complete and Ronaldo is officially to be a Juventus player. This news has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with fans, players and teams from all over the world.
Roma have reacted to the deal with less welcoming terms, tweeting a picture of Lionel Messi, alongside Francesco Totti; with the caption “The King of Rome and the GOAT” – (GOAT standing for Greatest of all time) - a clear dig at the Old Lady.
The King of Rome and the GOAT pic.twitter.com/Jav7OLjHaR— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 10, 2018
