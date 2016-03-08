Looks like the Premier League is back then https://t.co/h9iKRiiYMG — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 10, 2018

Serie A giants AS Roma have mocked Man United after they got an early penalty during their 2-1 win over Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League.In the second minute of their game against Leicester, United got a penalty after the ball had hit Daniel Amartey's hand. Paul Pogba had scored the resulting spot-kick and Luke Shaw later made it 2-0 as he scored his first ever goal.After United got a penalty though, the giallorossi's English account mocked the Premier League side.