Roma, Mönchengladbach ds: "Roma have talented players"
22 October at 22:45Borussia Mönchengladbach Sporting Director Max Eberl spoke to Italian media outlet Teleradiostereo via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the German side’s upcoming Europa League clash against Roma this week.
“After the start of the Europa League, with a point in two games, surely the match with Roma will be important. I don't like to talk about last chance, but we definitely have to win.”
Eberl refused to discount the Giallorossi despite their injury crisis.
"Despite the injuries Roma have a great squad, it will be a great challenge for us. We also have important absences.”
He also touched on the key players in the Giallorossi’s squad.
"Dzeko’s definitely a world-class player, we remember him well in Germany. To get great results, however, you also need other talented players and Roma have them.”
Finally, Eberl confirmed that the German club never approached Roma over the summer.
"No, we never talked to Roma in the last transfer market."
Roma are currently top of their Europa League group after two games, recording one win and one draw. Their opponents, Borussia Mönchengladbach, have had a disappointing start to their European campaign, failing to win a game so far.
