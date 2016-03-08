"We talk a lot about him, as well as many others. We are evaluating the transfer market for different roles, one of these is for the midfield.

"Nzonzi? He's one of the names, but he's not the only one nor the one who is closest. I like him, but I like many and not everyone can come to Roma, my job is to make this club as strong as possible and I will work until the end," Monchi concluded.

It had been reported that Roma were close to Nzonzi, having already found an agreement with the player in principle. However, then Barcelona appeared once again, just like with Malcom, although the deal hasn't been hijacked just yet.

During Alessandro Florenzi's renewal press conference, Roma's sporting director Monchi also spoke about the transfer market, namely Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi.