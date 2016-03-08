Roma, Monchi: 'Di Francesco? This is not the day for punishment'

"I want to apologise to all the fans, this is the toughest day of my life. I've never had a game like that. Today everything went wrong, I was in the locker room before the game, the players wanted to win.

"Now is not the time to make evaluations, I can only apologise. We must be close to the boys and the coach, today is not the day to punish someone. We have to stay together," he concluded

Fiorentina's Chiesa scored a hat-trick, while Simeone came off the bench and bagged himself a brace. Roma striker Dzeko was sent off after spitting towards the referee, at least so it looked on the replays.

Following a 7-1 trashing by Fiorentina in Tuscany, Roma's sporting director Monchi apologised to the Giallorossi fans after an embarrassing performance.