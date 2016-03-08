Roma, Monchi gets green light in pursuit of Man Utd target
30 May at 21:30Roma's sporting director, Monchi, flew to Montecarlo for some meetings concerning the transfer market, including a meeting with Mino Raiola, agent of Justin Kluivert and Mario Balotelli.
As anticipated by Calciomercato.com, the Giallorossi have identified the winger born in 1999 as an important reinforcement for the attack and are trying to close a deal. The youngster's contract expires in 2019, which the Giallorossi will take advantage of.
Monchi received the green light from Kluivert and Raiola for a transfer to Italy, now he will have to negotiate with Ajax for the player. Ajax are reportedly asking for around €20m for their starlet, which could slow down negotiations a bit as the Giallorossi don't want to pay full ask. However, with the player's consent, it will be easier for them to find an agreement.
READ MORE: Marcano arrives in Rome; set to sign three-year deal
