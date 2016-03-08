Roma, Monchi: ‘I believe very much in Di Francesco’
07 November at 20:45Roma are currently playing against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League, with the Giallorossi’s sporting director, Monchi, speaking to Sky Sport before kick-off:
“Something we are doing wrong if we have 16 points in the championship, but today we forget about the championship and we think about the Champions, where we are doing well. and the mentality is the right ones.
“Cristante and Kluivert struggling? It is logical, not everyone needs the same time to adapt. Justin has had the misfortune to get injured, but must understand that it is Rome and Italian football is not easy. Last year Bryan had a good season, but the level rose to Rome. I'm happy with them, in my story I saw a few players ready right away: Dani Alves needed a year and a half, Rakitic instead had a high performance immediately. There are those who make immediately and those who need time.
“Celar, Riccardi and Pezzella from Serie A? Fortunately, we have a beautiful primavera, beyond everything is working very well in the youth sector. The place in the first team is not easy, but our coach has no problem making a young man start. If they are ready and the coach knows them, you can see some of them in the first team.
“Excessive criticism of Di Francesco? Yes, but the answer will be the same: there is trust. Eusebio is doing an important job, Roma is a team that needs a coach with personality and winning mentality: he has them, it's true that the results do not come but I never thought anything different from trust in Eusebio, I believe so much in his job.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments