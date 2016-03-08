Roma, Monchi: “Nzonzi is a player who combines physical strength and technical qualities”
15 August at 14:30Roma completed another signing yesterday, officially purchasing the World Cup winner from Sevilla in a deal worth up to €30 million. The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder had been linked with a Premier League return to join his old head coach Unai Emery at Arsenal.
However, Roma completed the deal – with Nzonzi signing a four-year deal in the Italian capital. Speaking on the deal, Roma’s current sporting director, Monchi said this:
"Steven is a player who combines physical strength and technical qualities, characteristics that go very well with those of the players we already have here. He is very competitive.”
Nzonzi joined Sevilla from Stoke City for around €10 million in 2015, with the contract including a €30 million release clause. Although Roma did not meet this fee in full, their €26.5 million with €4 million in add-ons was deemed a good enough bid for the 29-year-old midfielder.
