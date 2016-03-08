Roma, Monchi: ‘We are now coming out of a negative spell’
02 October at 22:25Roma are currently facing off against Czech club Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. Monchi, the Giallorossi sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport before the match, reflecting on the performance of several players; as well as the team’s performance on a whole.
“Kolarov who plays injured is a good sign, we are talking about a player who has so much strength in the locker room is a message for everyone: it is an important signal to understand which way to go to find the right path. Sometimes we talk about tactics, but attitude is also important, having a mind means being ready at all times, a professional has also pressure, the player does not forget how to play, but the head is important.
“Kluivert? We have an important example with Under, who has had a similar path. He's a smart guy, he understood that one thing is playing in the Dutch league, another is playing in Rome. The coach is managing his path very well, he is the second youngest Dutchman to debut in the Champions League: we must not be in a hurry, he will become an important player, but he will be patient.
“We all had to make some reflections and change something, the coach managed a difficult moment well, our union was important: we understood that we had to find the right path all together, we are still missing a bit, but we are coming out of the negative period.”
