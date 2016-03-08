Roma, Monchi: 'Zaniolo-Juve? Paratici is playing fantasy football'

27 January at 16:35
Roma's sporting director, Monchi, spoke to Sky Italia about the note that Juventus's director Paratici allegedly forgot at a restaurant in Rome, on which he had written down the Giallorossi's Nicolo Zaniolo as a target. 
 
"I think it's fantasy football, what Fabio is playing. In addition to this, I can say that Zaniolo is a Roma player and a guy who's made only 15 appearances, but we believe he'll become a major player. We have to lower the 'everything revolves around him' talk," Monchi said. 
 
On the note, which was brought to everyone's attention thanks to the newspaper Il Tempo, there was an assessment: €40m, next to the name of Zaniolo, who in the coming days will speak to Roma about a renewal which would see him get a pay raise. 
 

