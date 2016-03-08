Roma, most dangerous squad in Europe's top five leagues from corners
26 November at 18:45Roma have scored the most goals from corners so far this season across Europe’s top five leagues, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Paulo Fonseca’s squad are the most dangerous in Europe’s top five leagues from corners, where they have scored seven. The Giallorossi scored two corners again against Brescia last weekend, in their 3-0 win.
Overall in the league so far this season, Roma have scored 23 goals, the same as league leaders Juventus.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments