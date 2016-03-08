Roma, Nainggolan: 'I left because of Monchi, it would've been a war every day'

"If I had stayed at Roma, a world war would've broken out every day. I left because of Monchi, who didn't behave professionally towards me, there was a disagreement.

"If he had told me face-to-face that he wanted to sell, then I would've understood. However, he sent intermediaries without my knowledge, so I realized Roma was no longer my place," he told hln.be.

Nainggolan, therefore, left Rome to join the Inter project, with Monchi remaining...up until last week. The Spaniard left after Di Francesco's sacking, as well as the elimination from Champions League, completing a flop spell at the club.