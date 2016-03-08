Roma, Nainggolan wants Florenzi to join Cagliari

In January, Florenzi could part ways with Roma. According to Radio Radio, as the Euros are coming up, the full-back wants to have more playing time in order to secure his spot in the Italy squad. Per the report, he could be tempted by a former teammate.Nainggolan, the midfielder of Cagliari, is working to convince Florenzi to join him on Sardinia. The operation remains very difficult, despite the club's bright start to the season, currently sitting in 4th place 28 points after 14 games. Inter are also interested in the player.