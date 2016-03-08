Roma 0-1 Napoli: Milik puts Ancelotti's side in front

31 March at 15:15
Roma host Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico in what is a very important day in the race for European qualification; this being one of three vital games to be held today - Fiorentina-Torino and Inter-Lazio the other two to watch.



MATCH FACTS
  • Napoli have scored in their last five Serie A games against Roma (W2 D1 L2), in the previous three, the Partenopei have failed to find the net.
  • Roma have lost their last two home games against Napoli in Serie A, the Giallorossi had won the previous four at Olimpico.
  • Roma have lost two of their last three league games (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 16 Serie A matches (W8 D6).
  • Roma have both scored and conceded in their last eight home Serie A games (W6 D2) – 31 goals in total (avg 3.9 per game).
  • After keeping five clean sheets in a row, Napoli have conceded in each of their last three league matches.
  • After winning four away games in a row in Serie A, Napoli have won only one of their last five league matches on the road (D3 L1).
  • Roma and Lazio are the two teams to have the most players (8) with 3+ goals in the current Serie A campaign – Napoli with seven.
  • No side have conceded fewer goals than Napoli (3) in the last 15 minutes of action in the current league season – the Partenopei have scored 16 goals in the same period, a division high figure in 2018/19.
  • Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored seven goals in the current Serie A campaign (none at the Olimpico) – he last scored a home league goal in April 2018 (a brace v Chievo).
  • Napoli striker Dries Mertens was directly involved in three goals in his last Serie A match (one goal and two assists), as many goals as he had a hand in during his previous nine.
