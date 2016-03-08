Roma 2-1 Napoli: Zaniolo, Veretout strikes help Giallorossi secure impressive win

Roma and Napoli will face off this afternoon at 15:00 CEST at the Stadio Olimpico in what is one of the most anticipated encounters of the Serie A round. In a strange chain of events, Roma managed to leapfrog Napoli in the standings during the week and the Partenopei will thus look to regain their superior position over the Giallorossi



The club from the capital is on a good run of form and managed to win two consecutive matches in the league against AC Milan and Udinese, despite a large number of injuries plaguing Fonseca's side.



On the other hand, Ancelotti's Napoli has been struggling somewhat and have drawn their last two Serie A matches against Spal and Atalanta. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager has been under harsh criticism from the fans and will look to get back on track in order not to lose sight of the top duo Juventus and Inter.



You can follow the match minute by minute with Calciomercato here:



