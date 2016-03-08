Roma, negotiations underway for RB Leipzig full back Klostermann: the details
17 February at 18:15Roma are looking at strengthening their full back department by signing RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Giallorossi coach Paulo Fonseca isn’t convinced by any of the options in Rome and so wants to sign a new player to strengthen the department. The 23-year-old German, who is contracted to the Bundesliga club until 2021, is able to play in the centre as well, and has featured for the German national team eight times already.
The deal was proposed by a mediator, the report continues. The same mediator that helped bring Patrick Schick to Leipzig on loan last summer. The positive impact of the Czech striker means that the German club are likely to exercise their buy option on him. Klostermann could be involved in the deal; His market value is €30-35 million, slightly more than the estimates that see Schick worth €31.5 million. Negotiations are ongoing, but the player’s age and cost are attractive to the Roman club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments