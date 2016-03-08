Interviewed by Real Vision, Rome owner James Pallotta talked about his experience at the helm of the club, starting from his landing in 2011 and the construction of the new stadium.

"In three years we hope to [be in the new ground]. We don't get money for infrastructure, we don't get money for the stadium, so it's a privately funded operation, which will be the most widely used facility in southern Europe, I hope it's all done by the end of May and we can start building at the end of the year ".

On the purchase of Rome: "I think my entry was interesting. When we bought the team, it was in serious financial difficulty. The previous owners borrowed from others "They have had large amounts of debt. Basically, I think that Unicredit was the owner of the team. So, we had a lot to do to change this immediately. I think I spent the first two years almost fighting exclusively with the banks for this reason, even if we had an agreement and what should have been done ".