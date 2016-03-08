Evidently, things didn't last as long as planned, and it's believed that Di Francesco's departure (sacked on Thursday) had a lot to do with it. In any case, Monchi is now regarded as a great failure for the Giallorossi, although that hasn't stopped the Spaniard from attracting interest from big clubs.

As reported by today's edition of Daily Mail , Arsenal are in pole position to land the former Sevilla director, confident of closing a deal very soon. Furthermore, Monchi is reportedly willing to join the Gunners, ready to put his failed spell at Roma behind, and rebuild the good reputation he had while at Sevilla.

Yesterday, Roma announced that they had parted ways with their sporting director, Monchi, who joined the club just last summer to rebuild the squad.