Roma news: Arsenal resume interest in N'Zonzi?

nzonzi, roma, contrasto, luis alberto, lazio, 2018/19
26 February at 11:25
Steven N'Zonzi returns on Arsenal's radars. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners  have resumed their interest in the France World Cup winner who joined Roma last summer.

The Frenchman, however, struggled to settle in well in the Italian capital and his former Sevilla manager Unai Emery is reportedly determined to reunite with him in North London.

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal are also willing to hire Monchi as their new sporting director paying his € 3 million release clause.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.