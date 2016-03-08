Roma news: Arsenal resume interest in N'Zonzi?
26 February at 11:25Steven N'Zonzi returns on Arsenal's radars. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners have resumed their interest in the France World Cup winner who joined Roma last summer.
The Frenchman, however, struggled to settle in well in the Italian capital and his former Sevilla manager Unai Emery is reportedly determined to reunite with him in North London.
According to reports in Italy, Arsenal are also willing to hire Monchi as their new sporting director paying his € 3 million release clause.
