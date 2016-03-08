Roma news: Belotti and Meité on Monchi's wish list

17 January at 22:30
On Saturday afternoon, Roma will take on Torino at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi's sporting director, Monchi, will not only be there to observe his own players, but also two targets of his in the opposing team. 
 
A few days ago, Monchi himself said that: "I like Belotti. The future of Roma will be more Italian, it's more appropriate to buy Italian players". This has certainly sparked the already started rumours. 
 
If the negotiations for Belotti were to take off, even if Roma are yet to present an offer, it will not be for this January, but rather for the summer. However, Belotti is not the only Torino player on Monchi's list, as the Spaniard has penned down Meité as well. 
 
With that said, convincing Torino president Cairo to sell both players this summer won't be an easy task for Monchi. ​The two negotiations will certainly be long and complicated, and thus this weekend's game could be an opportunity to start the talks. 

