Roma news: Blow for Giallorossi as Zenit sign Boca star

01 February at 23:30
Roma were linked heavily with the signing of Boca Juniors Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios, with reports in recent weeks indicating that Barrios was the subject of a €20m bid from the Roman club; yet news today will come as a blow for the Giallorossi as Barrios has been officially confirmed as the latest signing of Zenit St. Petersburg. 

Barrios arrives at Zenit to replace outbound midfielder Leandro Paredes, ironically a former Roma man, who joined PSG on deadline day. Paredes was also a target of Chelsea but eventually the West London club declined the chance to purchase him and he is now in the French capital.

