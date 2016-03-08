Roma news: Blow for Giallorossi as Zenit sign Boca star

Roma were linked heavily with the signing of Boca Juniors Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios, with reports in recent weeks indicating that Barrios was the subject of a €20m bid from the Roman club; yet news today will come as a blow for the Giallorossi as Barrios has been officially confirmed as the latest signing of Zenit St. Petersburg.Barrios arrives at Zenit to replace outbound midfielder Leandro Paredes, ironically a former Roma man, who joined PSG on deadline day. Paredes was also a target of Chelsea but eventually the West London club declined the chance to purchase him and he is now in the French capital.

