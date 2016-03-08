It looks like there are some disagreements within Roma about Monchi’s last two transfer markets.

The first alarm bells rang when Coach Eusebio di Francesco chose to play Nicolo’ Zaniolo in his midfield three.

This is not just a tactical decision, but also a message upstairs, an expression of discontent over Roma’s recent transfer policies. While full-back Karsdorp was left in the stands, EDF is also saying that Monchi has not replaced Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman.

And the problem is that the Coach has done this before, using Steven N’Zonzi and Javier Pastore against Real and Torino as box-to-box midfielders, again roles that don’t suit them.

The Frenchman struggled against Isco against Real Madrid. There are further issues: Justin Kluivert was left in the stands again, and EDF doesn’t appreciate the throng of friends, family and agents that he has brought with him.



In other words, Roma don't seem to be buying the players that the former Sassuolo Coach wants.