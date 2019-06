For more news, visit our homepage. The man that tops their wish list is Gonzalo Higuain, who will return to Juventus from his loan spell at Chelsea. The only obstacle is represented by the Argentinian's salary, close to €9m per year.

​As Edin Dzeko looks set to leave the club this summer, Roma are looking for a new striker that they can rely on during next season, identifying several targets on the market.