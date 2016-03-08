Roma News: Monchi considering Ranieri in case Di Francesco gets sacked

After losing 0-3 in the Derby della Capitale against Lazio, Eusebio Di Francesco's position at Roma is less secure than ever. The Champions League second leg against Porto is reportedly key for the manager's future, with Monchi lining up several replacements in case of a negative outcome.

Roma would like to entrust the bench to Maurizio Sarri but it is unlikely that until June there will be a possibility for him to leave Chelsea. For this reason, according to reports from Il Romanista, caretaking options are considered for the last three months of the season, with Roberto Donadoni and especially Claudio Ranieri being considered to take over until the end of the season

