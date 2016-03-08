Roma news: Petrachi comments on sporting director rumours
24 May at 21:00AS Roma are having a backroom reshuffle over the summer and it will certainly be hard to adjust to new staff after the Monchi-Di Francesco era that came hurtling towards an end earlier this year when both left the club and Claudio Ranieri stepped in as a temporary manager.
One of the candidates to replace Monchi as sporting director is former Torino director Gianluca Petrachi, who stepped down yesterday and who has spoken to Sky Sport about the rumours:
"Roma isn't the only team, I haven't totally decided what I will do. If I already work for Roma? I have always gravitated to Turin, I saw all the training sessions, I skipped some for logistical reasons. I was very clear, telling the president that I would make choices at the end of the season. Those who say certain things don't tell the truth, I will make choices at the end of the championship, I hope that they will be shared and accepted. No meeting with Rome? No."
