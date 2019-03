Inter's Piero Ausilio and Napoli's Cristiano Giuntoli are two of the names on the list, although they don't seem as likely as the remaining two: Torino's Gianluca Petrachi and former Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Roma are in search of a new sporting director, having parted ways Monchi earlier than expected. According to today's edition of Il Messaggero, there are four names on the wish list.