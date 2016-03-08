Roma news: The four players at risk for the Derby della Capitale against Lazio
21 February at 15:15Roma are set to face Frosinone this weekend; just a week before the club's Derby della Capitale against fellow Roman club Lazio. Roma have the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Porto after the match with Lazio and therefore will want all hands on deck for both games, if possible.
Roma, however, could face the suspension of four players for the Lazio game; with the following stars just one yellow card away from a match ban: Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio and Zaniolo. All of these players are somewhat key to the Giallorossi and therefore to miss any of them would be a major problem.
For the match against Frosinone, therefore, Eusebio Di Francesco will likely play alternatives to these stars; as to ensure that he has the best options possible available to him for the game against Simone Inzaghi's Lazio.
