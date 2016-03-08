Roma news: Totti contacts 'tempted' Conte
17 April at 10:30Francesco Totti calls, Antonio Conte answers? The former Giallorossi captain moves in person to conduct the search for the new Roma coach, as the emergency solution Claudio Ranieri won't stay past this season.
In recent days, Totti has contacted Conte, the management's dream, to probe the ground for a possible deal. According to La Repubblica, the former Italy manager is tempted as his priority is to return to Italy, having had a year off from coaching. AC Milan and Inter have already moved for him, who can count on larger budgets than Rome.
In the meantime, Totti is also looking for a sporting director: Petrachi from Torino is in pole position: Conte's personal friend, just like Totti. Next could be decisive, when the decision of the arbitration board of the Premier League on the dispute between Chelsea-Conte will arrive.
