Roma news: Zaniolo's injury not serious; when he could be back

In today's training, Zaniolo was forced to a stop, with a suspected calf injury. However, as reported by Sky Italia, the tests were positive for Roma, as the injury isn't serious. In fact, the midfielder will work to be back even in time for the Empoli clash.

Roma are currently experiencing an injury crisis, not making it easy for new manager Claudio Ranieri. In fact, Dzeko, Fazio and Kalorav are suspended, while De Rossi, Manolas, Pellegrini, Pastore and Under are injured.