Nicolò Zaniolo has had a break-out season for AS Roma this season. After moving to Rome from Inter Milan as part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan go the other way, it seems clear to many that Roma definitely got the better end of the deal.Zaniolo, according to what has been reported by Il Romanista, is currently heading towards a 'double renewal'. Zaniolo is expected to earn a new contract with Roma that would see him tied to the club until 2024, with an annual wage of over €1m and no release clause. This would keep the Italian in the capital for the forseeable future, as well as making it slightly harder for any clubs to tempt him away from the Giallorossi.Zaniolo's second 'renewal' is to do with his marketing; as his technical sponsor Nike look to secure their ties with the midfielder, given his high potential for the future.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.