Roma, number one transfer target in January identified at Napoli
02 December at 16:15Roma’s number one transfer goal for the upcoming January transfer window is Napoli full back Elseid Hysaj, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi and their coach Paulo Fonseca are incredibly keen to strengthen the right back role, considering the lack of available options in the role. 26-year-old Italian Leonardo Spinazzola’s physical condition is still precarious, with the player suffering from muscle problems and fatigue. Furthermore, Davide Zappacosta’s long-term injury has ruled him out for the majority of the season so far, and Fonseca isn’t too convinced by the performances of club captain Alessandro Florenzi.
Therefore, the Giallorossi are hoping to sign Hysaj to take over the right back role from Davide Santon, who is the only 100% fit right back at the club currently. Hysaj’s contract expires with the Neapolitan club in the summer of 2021, and therefore the Roman club may hope for a reduced price.
Apollo Heyes
