Roma, Nzonzi close to joining Premier League side this month
21 January at 14:20Roma owned midfielder Steven Nzonzi is close to joining Premier League side West Ham, according to a report from British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 31-year-old Frenchman, who is currently on a season loan long with Turkish side Galatasaray, is much appreciated by the East London side, who are looking to strengthen their midfield this month in order to stave off the threat off relegation. A deal between Roma and the English club is now looking closer and closer.
Nzonzi, who is still contracted to the Giallorossi until 2022, has had a rather muted time on loan in Turkey. He has made 15 appearances across all competitions, providing one assist in that time. He failed to settle in the Italian capital after his move from Spanish side Sevilla in the summer of 2018, scoring only one goal and providing two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
