Roma, Nzonzi: “It is easy to play with De Rossi; he is smart and experienced”
28 August at 17:45Roma managed to battle back from 3-1 down last night to draw 3-3 with Bergamo based Atalanta. Roma took the lead through Javier Pastore in the opening minutes before the away side scored three consecutively giving them a 3-1 lead. Roma fought hard and managed to salvage a point.
Speaking after the game was new signing Steven Nzonzi, who joined Roma from Sevilla this summer, just a month or so after lifting the World Cup with his French teammates. When asked on his personal performance, Nzonzi replied: “My physical level is good enough, I hope to improve again. For me it is quite difficult to take over the course of the race than to start from the 1st minute. But the condition is good, it was a second time from the great physical expenditure, given that the opportunities were not missed and the team pushed with all their energy to catch the draw.”
On De Rossi? “Surely it is easy to play alongside a player like Daniel, who has experience and is a smart player tactically. Then the modules count up to a certain point, in addition to De Rossi is a footballer who speaks a lot in the field and then in this sense has helped me.”
On the refereeing choices? “It is always difficult for the referees to judge these interventions, it seemed to me to touch the ball but the intervention was still tough. I think he did not deserve the yellow card but it is the referee who decides. As for the Olimpico, it is a very hot public that pushed the team to victory until the very end.”
