Roma offer contract extension to Kolarov

08 September at 13:40
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have offered a contract extension to veteran defender Aleksandar Kolarov in order to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 33-year-old has been considered an important member at the Rome-based club and has just 10 months left on his current contract.

As per the latest development, in acknowledgement of Kolarov’s importance, Roma’s hierarchy have offered the former Manchester City defender a one year contract extension with an option to add another year.

