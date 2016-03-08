Roma offer contract extension to Kolarov

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have offered a contract extension to veteran defender Aleksandar Kolarov in order to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.The 33-year-old has been considered an important member at the Rome-based club and has just 10 months left on his current contract.As per the latest development, in acknowledgement of Kolarov’s importance, Roma’s hierarchy have offered the former Manchester City defender a one year contract extension with an option to add another year.