Roma, offer for Shakthar midfielder Taison declined

Roma’s initial offer for Shakthar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Taison was declined. The 31-year-old offered himself to the Giallorossi in the last few days and is one of Petrachi’s targets, and so a move was made. According to the latest rumours, the offer from Roma was €10m plus Bianda and Olsen, but the Ukrainian side rejected the offer quickly. Now Roma’s Sporting Director must work quickly to make a more appealing offer to Shakthar if they are to sign the player before the transfer window closes next week.Apollo Heyes