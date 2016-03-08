Roma offer former Napoli man chance to return to Italy
22 June at 12:15According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Roma are preparing to offer former Napoli icon Marek Hamsik a return to Italy.
Reports from the Italian paper suggest that Hamsik is unsettled in China and has not been enjoying his time with Chinese club Dalian Yifang. Dalian have come under scrutiny recently as Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco has accused the club of treating him unfairly and it could be that issues off-the-pitch at the Chinese Super League club could lead to a talent drain.
Reportedly, Roma are ready to offer Javier Pastore and a cash sum to the Chinese club in order to secure Hamsik's services. However, Hamsik did state when he left Napoli that he would not be interested in playing for an Italian club other than the Neapolitan side and it would seem uncharacteristic of the Slovakian to join one of his former club's major rivals.
