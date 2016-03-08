Roma offer Higuain captaintancy to convince him to leave Juventus
15 July at 13:45According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Roma are still keen on signing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain. So much so that, as per the reports, the Giallorossi are ready to offer the Argentine the captain's armband in order to convince him to leave Turin and move to the Italian capital.
Higuain just finished a season split in two; spending the first half of the term on loan with Serie A outlet AC Milan before leaving the club in January and spending the rest of the time on loan under new Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri at Premier League side Chelsea.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici would like to hand the Argentine a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 2021, but on greatly reduced terms, possibly within the 4.5 million euro per season budget that Roma would be able to afford. However, Higuain himself wishes to stay in Turin and, at this point, it is looking unlikely that Higuain will be captaining Roma next season.
