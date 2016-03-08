Roma seem to be very serious about nabbing Suso,

In fact, according to Sport Mediaset, it appears that their sporting director Monchi is very keen to bring his fellow Spaniard to the Italian capital.

The idea is that the winger - who has already been linked to cross-town rivals Inter, no less - could bring in some much-needed cash if he were sold, and Monchi has offered a swap including Diego Perotti and €18 million.

The Rossoneri would opt for former Shakhtar Donetsk man Bernard, who is the apple in Leonardo’s eye. The Brazilian was recently

Suso has done well at Milan, but a raft of buys last summer has left the midfield full of talent and club empty when it comes to justifying its spending to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play committee. Though the Diavolo will be able to play in Europe next season, they still need funds.

They are also in the process of swapping Leonardo Bonucci for Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara - read all about it here.