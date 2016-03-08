Roma offer three-year contract to Jose Mourinho: the details
04 May at 10:55Serie A giants Roma have reportedly offered Jose Mourinho a three-year contract as they look to make the Portuguese their next manager in the summer.
Mourinho has been without a job ever since he was sacked from Manchester United towards the end of last year. He has been linked with multiple jobs since then, including Inter and several clubs in France too.
L'Equipe though state that Roma are the latest club to approach Mourinho, who has been offered a three-year contract by the giallorossi even and the Portuguese would only accept it if the club qualifies for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Mourinho's only other major alternative currently seem to PSG or maybe even Inter but the nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta has reportedly met with Antonio Conte to hold talks about making the Italian the club's next manager.
The outlet states that Roma have held multiple meetings with Mourinho and these talks have progressed well. More than that, it also states that Roma are in contact with the owners of PSG, who could buy the club soon.
