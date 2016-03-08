Roma, Official: Mkhitaryan suffers thigh injury, will miss Juventus clash
08 January at 18:00Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out of the Giallorossi’s league clash against Juventus due to a thigh injury, according to an official announcement by the club via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the forward underwent instrumental examinations today that revealed an injury to the femoral rectum of his left thigh, following on from the challenge with Torino midfielder Soualiho Meïté in the clash last weekend.
Mkhitaryan will be assessed in the coming days, but he is guaranteed to miss the match against Juventus on Sunday, the report highlights. Mkhitaryan has made 14 appearances so far this season for the Giallorossi, scoring three goals and providing one assist in that time.
The 30-year-old Armenian has already missed ten games so far this season for the Roman club, due to a tear in his abductor muscle suffered at the end of September. The Giallorossi are currently 4th in the league, four points behind rivals Lazio.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments