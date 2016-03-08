The offer is valued at around €25m, and the negotiations between both sides are entering now an advanced stage. The clubs are looking for a quick closure, as at least Roma wouldn't want the likes of Arsenal, Juventus or Barcelona to stop the deal.

Nzonzi was a part of the France squad that won the World Cup this summer, beating Croatia in the final.

Roma are closing in on a €25m deal for Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi, reports @angelomangiante pic.twitter.com/hoB8uiSK0X — B/R Football (@brfootball) 28 juli 2018