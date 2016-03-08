Roma, Olsen at Villa Stuart for medical tests
24 July at 13:10Despite being very close to missing out on signing Malcom, who is on the verge of signing for Barcelona, Roma will have at least one player take his medical tests today.
Copenhagen and Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen has arrived at the Villa Stuart medical centre for his tests ahead of completing a move; which would see the Swede become Roma’s number one goalkeeper after the departure of Alisson to Liverpool for a world record fee.
